Farmers Market opens Saturday

The Bristol Farmers Market returns to downtown every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 23.

Due to the construction of the Bristol Hospital Ambulatory Care Center, the location will shift north on North Main Street to directly across the street from City Hall and the Police Department.

“The Farmers Market is a certified Connecticut Grown farmers market providing a great opportunity for shopping local,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “The market attracts people to downtown Bristol and gives accessibility to food for low-income seniors that are eligible for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program by providing coupons for the seniors to use specifically at the market.”

The following vendors will be back in downtown providing fresh options for the summer and early fall months.

Better Baking by Beth – Better Baking by Beth offers a variety of tasty baked goods, including cakes and pastries for all occasions, cookie trays, specialty breads, and gluten-free options.

Gresczyk Farms – This expansive 130-acre farm grows corn, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, summer squash, cucumbers, pumpkins and more. Gresczyk also grows fresh greens, hydroponic lettuce, and herbs year-round in greenhouses. Don’t forget the juicy blueberries and raspberries as well as fresh eggs.

KALcompany Handcrafted Oat Bars – This company’s low-calorie oat bars may be the ideal all-natural snack. They contain only the purest ingredients, including oats, nuts, and fruits. Inventive flavors include “grandma’s apple walnut,” “old school cinnamon raisin,” “sunflower shine,” and more. Nut-free oat bars are also available.

Nature View Farm – This thriving organic farm specializes in processing and bottling raw milk from a growing herd of cows. This family farm will also offer fresh grass-fed pork and lamb. Experience the many benefits of drinking locally sourced raw milk, including healthier skin and nails, better nutrient absorption, a stronger immune system, lean muscle mass production, and more.

Ridge Runner Soap Co. – A veteran-owned business, Ridge Runner Soap Co. produces only the finest quality, all-natural personal care products. Try their popular soaps, scrubs, lip balms, shampoos, beard care, and other bath products. Also try Ridge Runner’s all-natural pet care products.

Twin Pines Farm – Come try a countless variety of locally sourced and produced jams, relishes, pickles, hot sauces and pepper

products plus beautiful home decor, gift baskets and unique gifts. Twin Pines will also have a variety of fruits and vegetables available.

Kathleen’s Garden – Come visit Kathleen, who runs a “lovingly cared for micro-farm” that uses no machinery to offer hand-grown classics like beans, peas, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and much more.