Suspect sought for knifing of woman

Police are looking for a suspect accused of cutting a woman in the neck on Saturday.

Police are looking for Christopher Howard, 29, a white male, standing at 5’10” with a slim build and red hair.

Police said that on June 16 at 8 a.m., the department received a 911 call reporting a woman was injured on Landry Street near Divinity Street in Bristol. Police said patrol officers responded to the scene and located the woman bleeding from a knife wound to her neck. Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital where she is being treated for her injury and is expected to survive.

Police said an investigation is being conducted by members of the departments Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions. As a result of this investigation, which is currently ongoing, the Bristol Police Department is holding an active arrest warrant for Howard for the crimes of assault in the first degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

Police said Christopher Howard is known to frequent the Bristol and Waterbury areas.

Anyone with information on the location of Christopher Howard is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011.