Two busted on Kelley Street on drug charges

Police found a large cache of heroin during the search of an apartment at 56 Kelley St., third floor,. and a search of a suspect on Saturday. The searches led to two arrests.

Police arrested David Hughes of 56 Kelley St. 3rd Floor. He was arrested near 56 Kelley St. on an outstanding arrest warrant for sales of narcotics. Police said that during search of David Hughes’s person, they discovered 20 single dose bags of suspected heroin.

As a result of a search warrant at 56 Kelley St., police said David Hughes was additionally charged with possession of narcotics, sales of narcotics, sales of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Additionally, police reported Larry Hughes of 56 Kelley St. 3rd Floor was also charged with possession of narcotics, sales of narcotics, and sales of narcotics within 1,500’ of a school.

Police reported the arrests were made on Saturday at about 6:13 p.m. when officers from the Bristol Police Department Crime Prevention Unit assisted by the Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 56 Kelley St. 3rd Floor. A search of the apartment yielded 77 single dose bags of suspected heroin along with various packaging materials and paraphernalia. Also recovered was pellet handgun, said police.