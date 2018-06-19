Documentary about Barnes Group airs tonight on CPTV

HARTFORD, Conn.– Connecticut Public Television’s new documentary “The Barnes Way” explores the history of Barnes Group Inc. and the company’s deep impact on global manufacturing. From clocks to hoopskirts, typewriters to bicycles, Barnes Group Inc. has been at the forefront of innovation in Connecticut and the world for over 160 years.

Founded in 1857 by Wallace Barnes in Bristol, the company has manufactured springs for countless products for generations.

The film considers how Barnes products followed the trajectory of major scientific breakthroughs; their products were in the USS Nautilus submarine, John Glenn’s space suit and the Mars Rover. Interviews with three generations of Barnes family members, former employees, and top managers highlight how the family-run company grew to world prominence and became a major player in the manufacturing and aerospace industry, while never forgetting its roots in the Constitution State.

More information about The Barnes Way can be found at cptv.org/the-barnes-way.

The documentary airs tonight, June 19, at 8 p.m. on CPTV.