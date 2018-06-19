Imagine Nation giving free admission to Blue Star families through Labor Day

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center is pleased to participate in the ninth annual Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

A list of participating museums nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

“Imagine Nation is proud to welcome military families through the Blue Star Museums program. Our summer calendar offers a whole new lineup of interactive workshops that change every two weeks, with themes including Science & Energy Spectacular, Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, All Things Art, and Festival of Food. We are excited to have military families spend their summer with us,” said Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center Marketing Specialist Heather Grance in a press release.

“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu in a press release. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”

This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers, and children’s museums.