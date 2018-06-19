Obituaries: Eleanor Petke

Eleanor (Pajeski) Petke, 86, of Terryville, widow of David F. Petke passed away Friday June 15, 2018 at

home. Eleanor was born January 1, 1932 in Auburn NY, daughter of the late John D. and Victoria Ann

(Hurish) Pajeski. Prior to her retirement she was the pharmacy manager for Rite Aide of Terryville.

Eleanor had worked with her father and mother at Center Drug, Terryville and started her career at G. Fox

Pharmacy in Hartford. She attended the University of Saint Joseph’s then transferred to the University of

Connecticut and graduated from the school of pharmacy. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church,

Terryville, member of the Rosary Society and Women’s Guild of the church, member of the Library

Board, Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens, Republican Town Committee and a volunteer for the Lock

Museum of America, Terryville. Eleanor loved spending her weekends and time at Stratton Mountain,

Bondville, VT, she also loved her cats, dogs, birds and all animals. She was enthusiastic about life and

travel. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Victoria & Michael Nadolski of Terryville; her son,

Jason Petke of Milford; her brothers, Stephen Pajeski and his wife Constance of Benton, LA, John

Pajeski of Plymouth and Paul Pajeski and his companion Nancy Delliber of Terryville; her grandchildren,

Lukas Nadolski, Ellie Nadolski, Amanda Petke and Elizabeth Petke and many nieces and nephews she

loved dearly. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St.,

Terryville to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Mary

Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 – 8PM. The

family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver, Tracey-Ann Tomlinson; her niece Kristine

Pajeski.and Bristol Hospital Hospice for all of their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations

may be made to ARF of Terryville or St. Casimir Church Building Fund. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com