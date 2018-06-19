Obituaries: Henry Spiek

Henry “Ben” Spiek, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday (June 16, 2018) at Countryside Manor in Bristol. He was born on January 22, 1930 and was the youngest of 10 children born to the late Frank and Mary ( Sokol) Spiek.

A lifelong Bristol resident, Henry was employed by and retired from the City of Bristol. He led a very simple life and was a kind, happy and gentle man who was especially proud of his Polish heritage and Catholic faith, donating countless hours of service, during his healthier years, to his cherished St. Stanislaus Church. He was also a huge fan of the UCONN Women’s Basketball team.

Henry is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by all of his siblings, Stella Spiek, Francis Spiek, Jen Kubas, Adam Spiek, Helen Sroka, Virginia Podhajski, Louise Przech, Ceil Kobles and Florence Zagorski.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and entire staff at Countryside Manor for the warm, caring and compassionate care they extended to Henry over the past five years.

Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, will be assisting the family.

