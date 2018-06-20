Obituaries: Philip L. Tanguay

Philip L. Tanguay, 83, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1935 in Portland, ME, a son of the late Louis and Eva (Ashnault) Tanguay.

Philip was a member of the Bristol Rotary Club and an avid pilot, sailor and golfer. He was the owner of Drill-Rite Carbide Tool Company, Inc. for 23 years. After his retirement, he spent his years in Blue Hill, ME lobstering and beekeeping. He was loved dearly by many and will be missed.

Philip leaves his longtime companion Bente Sivertsen of Bristol. Together with Leona H. Tanguay – they had their children Roxanne Vona and her husband Joe of Bristol, Brent Tanguay and his wife Karen, of ME, Scott Tanguay and his wife Janis of ME, Pamela Tedesco and her husband Mark of Bristol, Judith McGinn and her husband Greg of New Hartford, Craig Tanguay and his wife Karen of TN; grandchildren Christopher, Michelle, Emily, Kate, Michael, Mark, Brandon, Cali, Anthony, Kevin, Kristina, Jamie, Jay, Benjamin, Zachary; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings Robert Tanguay and his wife Beverly of MD, Donald Tanguay and his wife Norma of Terryville, Norman Tanguay of ME and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Janice Harvey.

The family invites friends and loved ones to calling hours between 10AM and 12PM on Saturday, June 23 2018 at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. At 12PM everyone is invited to share words of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rotary Club of Bristol, P.O. Box 1674 Bristol, CT 06011-1674.

