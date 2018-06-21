Obituaries: John A. Torvinen

John A. Torvinen, 74, of Bristol, passed away Sunday June 17, 2018 at UCONN Health Center, Farmington.

John was born October 3, 1943 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Walfred and Barbara (Cox) Torvinen. Prior to his

retirement he was employed by Theis Precision Steel of Bristol. John loved classic cars, western and gangster

movies and video games. He was a very social person and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Gary Torvinen of Burbank, CA; his brothers, William Torvinen Jr. of Southington and

James Torvinen of Burbank, CA; his sister, Darlene Childs of Bristol; his step granddaughter, Brittany Saucier and

several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gene Torvinen and sister, Bonnie Zurawel.

Funeral services will be held 2:30PM on Saturday June 23, 2018 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St.,

Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 to 2:30PM.

