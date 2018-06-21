Obituaries: Rene J. Champeau

Rene J. Champeau, 69, of Bristol, widower of Louise (Pronovost) Champeau, died

on Monday (June 18, 2018) at Village Green of Bristol. Rene was born in Bristol on

February 7, 1949 to the late Rene A. and Bernadette (Cormier) Champeau. After

graduating from Bristol Eastern High School Rene spent his career following his

passion of cars, working as a mechanic. When he wasn’t working he could be found

tinkering with any and everything, woodworking or enjoying vintage and classic

cars. Rene is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law: Camille Kapros of

Bristol, Kendal and Jeremy Baker of Harwinton; brother: Arthur and his wife Celia

Champeau of Bristol; sister: Madeline Castonguay of San Francisco, CA; four

grandchildren: Christina Kapros, Dimitri Kapros, Hank Baker, Wyatt Baker; and

many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Rene was pre-

deceased by his sister: Evelyn Caron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at

St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (June 22, 2018) at

10 AM. There will be no calling hours and all relatives and friends are invited to

gather directly at St. Gregory Church. Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol,

CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Rene’s memorial website at

