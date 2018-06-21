Stabbing suspect found

Christopher Howard, 29, was located in Waterbury and taken into police custody based on a Bristol arrest warrant charging him with violating Connecticut General Statutes 53a-59/ Assault in the First Degree and 53a-95/ Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree. He was held on a court set $500,000 bond.

The arrest stems from a domestic assault/stabbing investigation on June 16.

Police said that on June 16 at 8 a.m., the department received a 911 call reporting a woman was injured on Landry Street near Divinity Street in Bristol. Police said patrol officers responded to the scene and located the woman bleeding from a knife wound to her neck. Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital.