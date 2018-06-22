Dining listings, starting June 22

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

OTHER

STONY CREEK BREWERY DAY. Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. www.Foxwoods.com/CTMonth

MONDAY, JUNE 25

BRISTOL

‘RAISE A PINT.’ 5 to 8 p.m. Fundraiser for The Men and Boys’ Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Main Street Pint and Plate Restaurant, Main Street, Bristol. $45, includes sampling of menu and a glass of beer or wine. Tickets can be bought by sending check to Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06010.

SUNDAY, JULY 8

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL SHORT STACK FOR A TALL CAUSE PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10 a.m. Benefit for PARC. Breakfast includes all-you-can eat pancakes, bacon, orange juice, and coffee. Applebee’s, 270 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $7 and it is advised to buy tickets in advance. (860) 747-0316, edonovan@parkdisabilitiesct.com, www.parcdisabilitiesct.org