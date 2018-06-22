Kids listings, starting June 22

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

BRISTOL

BUTTERFLIES. 10 to 11 a.m. Learn about these insects, why they are important to the ecosystem and how to ID different species. Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Members: $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members: $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 plus. www.elcct.org

JUNE 25-29

BRISTOL

SPORTS CAMP. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Basketball, soccer, gymnastics, cheerleading. Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol. $20 per child. Ages 3 to 12. Register online. Tiny.cc/megasports

SATURDAY, JULY 7

PLAINVILLE

GOOD NEWS SPECTACULAR ONE DAY BIBLE CLUB. Presented by Faith Bible Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is 8:45 a.m. Focus is “Who is Jesus?” Bible lessons, music, crafts, snacks, competition (prizes to winners). Lunch will be served. Free. 168 Unionville Ave., Plainville. (860) 747-5209.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.

NOW thru AUG. 10

BRISTOL

LIBRARIES ROCK YOUNG ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM. Rewards young adults for reading. Featuring free lunch (served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day), raffle prizes, and musical themed programs. First official program of the Summer Program is June 25. All programs are drop-in. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, www.Bristollib.com/teen-department.