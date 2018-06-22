Miscellaneous listings, starting June 22

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

BRISTOL

CONNECTICUT DISTRICT FAMILY AND FRIENDS NIGHT AT MUZZY FIELD. Held by the Bristol Exchange Club. Bristol Blues will play the Worcester Bravehearts. Proceeds benefit programs like the Parent and Child Centers, youth scholarships and more. After game, fireworks. Menu is hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, beer or soft drinks. $10 for 12 and under and $25 per adult. Cost includes game ticket. Members and guests welcome. geogray@aol.com, Justine.grueb@gmail.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. After go for lunch. (860) 582-8229.

FAMILY ‘DANCE’ DAY. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dance lessons for all ages. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Open dancing to follow with DJ. (860) 621-8805.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

BRISTOL

EVENING BOOK REVIEW. 6 p.m. Book lovers join in on an evening of informal book reviews. Manross staff member to present several book recommendations. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register in advance. (860) 584-7790. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

BRISTOL

‘PROTECTING OUR KIDS.’ Presented by City of Bristol. 6:30 p.m. Addresses the concerns of parents and inform them of the possible dangers and threats children face when using the internet. Presented by Scott Driscoll, president of Internet Safety Concepts in South Windsor. Bristol City Hall Council Chambers, 111 North Main St., Bristol. Free to Bristol residents.

JULY 12, AUG. 9, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

BIKE NIGHTS. Second Thursday of every month, 6 to 9 p.m. Food, live music, vendors. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Weather permitting.

MONDAY, AUG. 6

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 27TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Register, 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m., lunch. Noon, shotgun. Steak dinner, raffle and awards following golf. New in 2018, Ladies only 9-Hole Tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register online. www.CentralCTChambers.org. Mail registration and payment to Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Executive Suites, 440 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80 birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUST TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru JUNE 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT OF JANICE ST. HILAIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW to JUNE 30

BRISTOL

MINI-SALE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Sale is whenever the library is open. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.