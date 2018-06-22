Music listings, starting June 22

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

OTHER

BADSLAX JAZZ QUARTET. 8 p.m. Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main St., Middletown. www.buttonwood.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

BRISTOL

LATANYA FARRELL. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Pop and today’s hits. Children’s entertainment and art activities will be offered in conjunction with Art in the Park. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

OTHER

JACOB JOHNSON. 7:30 p.m. Part of the GuitartownCT series. Singer/ guitarist. Best Video Film and Cultural Center, 1842 Whitney Ave., Hamden. $20. guitartownct.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

PLAINVILLE

SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connors, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

BRISTOL

TIM PALMIERI. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Solo acoustic. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.