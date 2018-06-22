Music listings, starting June 22

SATURDAY, JUNE 23
OTHER
BADSLAX JAZZ QUARTET. 8 p.m. Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main St., Middletown. www.buttonwood.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 26
BRISTOL
LATANYA FARRELL. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Pop and today’s hits. Children’s entertainment and art activities will be offered in conjunction with Art in the Park. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
OTHER
JACOB JOHNSON. 7:30 p.m. Part of the GuitartownCT series. Singer/ guitarist. Best Video Film and Cultural Center, 1842 Whitney Ave., Hamden. $20. guitartownct.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 29
PLAINVILLE
SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connors, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville.
TUESDAY, JULY 3
BRISTOL
TIM PALMIERI. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Solo acoustic. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.