Police report for June 22

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Travis Joseph Bioski, 21, of 102 Fifth St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 11, and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Francis Carisio, 31, of 13 Jasmine Ln., Wolcott, was arrested on Monday, June 11, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Gonzalo Cruz, 41, of 1560 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 11, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Correana Morin, 29, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 11, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Ashley Acevedo, 25, of 126 New Britain Ave., apartment B3, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, June 12, and charged with failure to obey a stop sign, and operation of a motor vehicle by a person aged 18 or more without a license and without an adult instruction permit.
- Jennifer M. Briggs, 40, of 19 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- William A. Coretto, 60, of 66 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Andrea Ferrara, 37, of 528 Lincoln St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, June 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Brittany Brouker, 21, of 84 Winding Brook Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Raymond Meng, 31, of 507 South St., apartment A6, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Robert Serrano, 23, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- James S. Warkoski, 50, of 34 Sandra Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Terri Kaplinski, 58, of 69 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, June 14, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Donald James Ouellette, 52, of 30 Carlson St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 14, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- William Hernandez, 44, of 62 Bayberry Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 15, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and violation of a protective order.
- Dylan N. Martin, 26, of 113 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 15, and charged with first degree failure to appear, and seven counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Neville Donovan Walters, 30, was arrested on Friday, June 15, and charged with second degree failure to appear, first degree failure to appear, and violation of probation.
- Eric Gilbert, 47, of 15 Pine Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 16, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- David L. Hughes, 31, of 56 Kelley St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 16, and charged with sale of narcotic substances, possession with intent to sell narcotic substances, distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon.
- Lawrence J. Hughes, 53, of 71 William St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 16, and charged with possession with intent to sell narcotic substances, distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Debra Mitchell, 61, of 25 Ward St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 16, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Thomas E. Murrone, 35, of 22 Talmadge St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 16, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on restricted turns.
- Samuel Ramos, 36, of 76 Mountain View Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 16, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, sixth degree larceny, possession of shoplifting device, and two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Tyler Dorsey, 25, of 215 Birch St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 17, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- James Laird, 35, of 113 Jacobs St., apartment 3, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 17, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and not having insurance.
- Catarina Marie Lopez, 26, of 165 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 17, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and third degree assault.