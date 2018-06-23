Police looking for man who offered girls candy

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) _ Police say they are looking for a man who reportedly spoke to two young girls outside of a Connecticut library and offered them candy.

The superintendent of schools texted parents about the interaction, which she says happened at the south entrance of the Bristol Public Library on Tuesday.

The man allegedly spoke to the girls and offered them candy. Police say the man did not try to touch the girls, who are 10 and 7, and drove a black and gray sedan.

The man followed the girls for a distance. Bristol police are seeking to speak with the man.

