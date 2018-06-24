Fire report for June 22

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

June 8

236 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

Willis Street and city line, good intent call, other.

25 Lincoln St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

1425 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

160 West Washington St., fire, other.

Kozani Street and O’Sullivan Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

785 Burlington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

6 Cherry Hill Dr., hazardous condition, other.

520 West St., lock-in.

June 9

58 Broadview St., assist police or other governmental agency.

200 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

40 Fern Hill Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Lincoln Avenue and East Main Street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Pine Street and Emmett Street, smoke or odor removal.

1175 Farmington Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

June 10

110 Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

June 11

400 North Main St, central station, malicious false alarm

503 Emmett St., smoke or odor removal.

652 Pine St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

83 French St., false alarm or false call, other.

June 12

131 North Main St., system malfunction, other.

Summer Street and Center Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

325 Oakland St., natural vegetation.

269 West Washington St., lock-out.

Crown Street and Wolcott Street, extrication of victims from veicle.

17 Ridgecrest Lane, lock-out.

164 Jerome Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

June 13

Stafford Avenue and Sonstrom Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

97 Matthews St., good intent call, other.

Central Street and Washington Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Middle Street and Riverside Avenue, accident, potential accident, other.

607 Burlington Ave., detector activation, no fire, unintentional.

371 Sonstrom Rd., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

29 Benham St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

57 Middle St., lock-out.

Valley Street and Race Street, outside rubbish fire, other.

155 Pine St., passenger vehicle fire.

173 Prospect St., lock-out.

June 15

1400 Farmington Ave., natural vegetation fire, other.

36 Wooding St.