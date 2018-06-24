Grant funds Roger Tinchnell concert at library July 3

The Grant Committee of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library has awarded to staff member Valerie Toner a $500 grant for a program at the main library to be held on Tuesday, July 3.

Children and families will be welcomed to children’s songs and singing games with Roger Tinchnell, a nationally known singer. The children will join the presenter singing, dancing, and playing instruments. The program will be coordinated with the children’s book collection.

The Bristol Public Library website has more information on the program. The Friends of the Bristol Public Library will serve light refreshments.