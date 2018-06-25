Obituary: William C. Dirck, 59

William C. Dirck, 59, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday June 20, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

He was born on May 16, 1959 in Berlin, Germany and was the son of Robert F. Dirck of ME, and the late Doris Schroeder.

Bill had been a veteran serving in the US Navy as a Corpsman.

Besides his father he is survived by his two daughters Michele Dirck of Southington and Kimberly Kane and her husband Chris of Wolcott. He is also survived by his grandsons Justin Sirois and Christopher Kane Jr. both of Wolcott, two brothers James Dirck of Plainville and Michael Dirck and his wife Karen of Southington along with nieces Sarah and Rachel and nephews James and Shaun. He was predeceased by a brother Tony E. Dirck.

Services and Burial will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours.