Obituaries: David C. Kucia

David C. Kucia, 59, of Bristol, died Saturday (June 23, 2018) at Bristol Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on October 23, 1958 to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Wood) Kucia.

David, a Bristol native, attended Bristol schools. He honorably served his country as a sergeant in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. He was a member of the UN Peacekeeping force in the Sinai and saw combat in Grenada when he was deployed there during Operation Urgent Fury. He also earned his Canadian jump wings as well. He was a friend to all he came in contact with and was quick to lend a hand. He enjoyed spending summers with his family on Cape Cod, playing cards, watching the Yankees and Giants and was an avid fisherman.

David is survived by his son: Mark Sirois of Maine; his sister and brother-in-law: Katherine and Greg Loehr of Monroe; his three brothers and sister-in-law: Joseph and Mary Ellen Kucia of Plymouth, Robert Kucia of Denver, Michael Kucia of Nairobi, Kenya. He also greatly enjoyed spending time with his niece Caitlin Loehr and her husband: Kyle Roller of Monroe and his dear nephew Joseph Kucia III of Torrington. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his son: Kenny Sirois.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 27, 2018) at 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives and Friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday (June 27, 2018) between the hours of 5 PM and 7 PM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Connecticut Health Care System Recreation Fund. 950 Campbell Avenue West Haven, Ct. O6516.

