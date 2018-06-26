Obituaries: Joanne June Seyler

Joanne June (Paquette) Seyler, 66 of Bristol, passed away on Friday June 22, 2018.

She was born in Farmington on June 6, 1952 the daughter of the late Gerard and Yvonne Paquette.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Jessica Huppenbauer and her wife Stephanie Cora of Plymouth; her son Jeremy Huppenbauer and his partner Elisia Finkenstein of Plainville; her grandchildren Anthony and Hunter Phoenix and Bailey, Mia and Ethan Huppenbauer and many family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Gary Huppenbauer.

There are no services planned.

Donations to help offset the funeral expenses can be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/lay-joanne-seyler-to-rest

