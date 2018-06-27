Lake Compounce hosts fireworks display Saturday

On Saturday, June 30, Lake Compounce in Bristol/ Southington will host its annual fireworks display over the lake in celebration of Independence Day. Produced by Pyrotecnico, and fireworks will be launched from the far side of the lake as well as from barges floating in the lake.

General Manager Jerry Brick said in a press release, “We always like to celebrate the Independence Day weekend with a great fireworks show, and this year will be no different. We do recommend that families come early in the day to enjoy the rides before the fireworks show begins in the evening.”