Obituaries: Frank C. Burgess

Frank C. Burgess,75, of Bristol, husband of Rachel Burgess passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his daughter, Gwen Burgess, and his sons, Daniel Burgess and Peter Burgess and his wife, Wendy : two step sons Dennis Deloge and his wife Beth of Bristol and Edward Deloge of North Carolina, and his wife Kim , seven grandchildren: Jared Burgess, Casey Gelormino, David Pierce, Marissa, Emily, Ashley and Abbey Deloge.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.