The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking any information on locating Elena Sanchez from 40 Oehler Dr. Sanchez was last seen on North Main Street at about 1:10 p.m. She was wearing black pants and a tank top. She is described as a Hispanic female, 4ā€™11ā€ tall, 88 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.

