Police seek attempted robbery suspect

The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob the Webster Bank located in the Bristol Plaza at 575 Farmington Ave.

Police said that on Saturday, June 26 at about 4:45 p.m., a male carrying a clipboard with a manila folder attached entered the bank. Police said the male approached a teller and revealed a robbery note that was on the clipboard. Police said the note demanded money.

After revealing the note, police reported, the male exited the bank without any money. Witnesses said that the male fled the scene in a black mini-van west on Farmington Ave. No license plate for the vehicle was obtained, said police. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40 years old, 6’2” tall, wearing an orange Polo baseball cap with the #3 on the side, sunglasses, a long sleeve black shirt with a second pair of sunglasses hanging from the collar, and blue jeans.

Anyone having any information as to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (860)314-4561.