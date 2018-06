Health listings, starting June 29

TUESDAY, JULY 3

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. Hhcseniorservices.org

THURSDAY, JULY 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. to noon. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Hhcseniorservices.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.