Miscellaneous listings, starting June 29

JUNE 29, 30
BRISTOL
HOLLYWOOD AT THE BIJOU. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. “Fiend Without A Face” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Shown on film. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. (860) 583-6309.
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
BRISTOL
HUGE INDOOR TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring breakfast and lunch counter. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 620-4166.
JULY 1-31
SOUTHINGTON
CATHY MICHANCZYK ART SHOW. The Gallery at The Orchards, Community Room, Second Floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com, www.southingtonorchards.org
FRIDAY, JULY 6
OTHER
SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Happy hour prices and appetizers. Mingle with new friends and old. La Boca’s Mexican Restaurant, 337 Main St., Middletown. (860) 582-8229.
SATURDAY, JULY 7
SOUTHINGTON
CADILLAC RANCH CELEBRATES PATRIOTS DAY. 6 p.m., doors open. Veterans get a discount with ID card. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington.
FRIDAY, JULY 12, AUG. 9, SEPT. 13
SOUTHINGTON
BIKE NIGHTS. Second Thursday of every month, 6 to 9 p.m. Food, live music, vendors. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Weather permitting.
JULY 13, 14
OTHER
2018 NATIONAL ANCIENT FIFE AND DRUM CORPS MUSTER. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. The Connecticut Patriots Ancient Fife and Drum Corps is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting the event. Terryville Fairgrounds, Town Hill Road, Terryville. Event is free. Bring your chairs. (203) 525-9500, RSVP. www.ctpatriots.org
SATURDAY, JULY 21
BRISTOL
BRISTOL BLUES MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION DAY. 1:30 p.m., gates open for pre-game activities. 4 p.m., game time. The Blues will play the Sharks. Event includes an array of exhibits and military vehicles in tribute to armed forces, veterans, and first responders. Feature exhibit will be a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, which will land at 1:30 p.m. and depart prior to game time. Muzzy Field, Bristol.
MONDAY, AUG. 6
BRISTOL
BRISTOL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 27TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., register. 11 a.m., lunch. Noon, shotgun. Steak dinner, raffle and awards following golf. New in 2018, Ladies only 9-Hole Tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register online. www.CentralCTChambers.org. Mail registration and payment to Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Executive Suites, 440 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
BRISTOL
CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
BRISTOL
9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19
BRISTOL
‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 22
OTHER
NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80 birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10
BRISTOL
BUST TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.
THURSDAY, OCT. 18
BRISTOL
VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.
NOW thru JUNE 30
SOUTHINGTON
ART EXHIBIT OF JANICE ST. HILAIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.
NOW to JUNE 30
BRISTOL
MINI-SALE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Sale is whenever the library is open. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.