Support group listings, starting June 29

ONGOING

BRISTOL

NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP. Last Wednesday of every month. Bristol Senior and Community Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 205-9542, (860) 830-2129.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 10:30 a.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol; 6 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol (for women only); 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. 7 p.m. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Mondays: 7 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St, Southington; 7:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Tuesdays: 7 p.m., Church of Our Savior, 115 West Main St., Plainville. 7:30 p.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol. Wednesdays: 7 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville (Men only). Thursdays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Fridays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Saturdays: 6:30 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.