Fire report for June 29

June 15

1400 Farmington Ave., natural vegetation fire, other.

36 Wooding St., lock-out.

164 Mechanic St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

27 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

420 King St, smoke or odor removal.

21 Divinity St., motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

June 16

26 Dino Rd., system malfunction, other.

44 Falls Brook Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

Louisiana Avenue and Dallas Avenue, natural vegetation fire, other.

Brightwood Road and West Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

9 Irving St., good intent call, other.

42 Century Dr., removal of victims from stalled elevator.

June 17

70 Bernie Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

50 Emmett St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

Main Street and South Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

1175 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

June 18

20 Lardner Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

Willis Street and South Street, power line down.

24 Mountain View Ave., power line down.

525 Waterbury Rd., lock-out.

James P. Casey Road and Lawrence Lane, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

180 Riverside Ave., lock-out.

77 Gridley St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

87 Seymour St., heath from short circuit (wiring), defective/ worn.

185 Oakland St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

527 Middle St., lock-out.

June 19

Farrell Avenue and North Park Road, power line down.

249 Terryville Rd., power line down.

122 Stewart St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

75 George St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Waterbury Road, dispatched and cancelled en route.

502 South St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

81 Lexington St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

321 Stonecrest Dr., hazmat release investigation, with no haz mat.

234 Greystone Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

June 20

34 Holden St., building fire.

94 Rockwell Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

127 Willis St., passenger vehicle fire.

441 Clark Ave., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

108 Pleasant View Ave., unauthorized burning.

Spark Avenue and Rich Lane, motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

South Street Extension and Police Street, police matter.

June 21

41 Brewster Rd., system malfunction, other.

41 View St., lock-out.

90 Butternut Lane, accident, potential accident, other.

Franklin Street and Terryville Avenue, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

9 Prospect St., natural vegetation fire, other.

62 Coventry Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

16 Root Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Eaton Road and Terryville Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Britton Road and Farmington Avenue.

70 Gaylord St., heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/ worn.