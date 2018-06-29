Obituaries: Carolyn Dell Bonalli

Carolyn Dell Bonalli, 89, of Bristol, formerly of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. She was the loving wife of 71 years to John Bonalli.

Carolyn was born July 4, 1928 in Lockney, Texas, daughter to the late James Otis and Jozac (Riley) Harris. She grew up in Texas and by the age of 20 moved to Plainville where she resided for many years before establishing a home in Bristol. She was very active in her neighborhood and community by volunteering her time to help others. Carolyn was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville and was a member of the Ladies Guild. In her former years, she loved to knit, bake, garden especially flowers, and read. In addition, she loved traveling to Vermont and New Hampshire. She was a special woman who will be missed deeply by her family.

In addition to her husband, John, Carolyn leaves behind her daughters, Celeste Raboin and her husband, Leo, of Plainville, and Laura Bonalli, of Deep River; her grandchildren, Jason, Meghan, Sarah, Jill, and Nathan; her great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Vera; her brother, James Otis Harrris, Jr., of TX; her sisters, Sherwynn Callaway, of TX and Jo Merle Hansen, of TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant son, James Bonalli.

Funeral services in celebration of Carolyn’s life will begin on Monday, July 2 at 9 AM from Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plainville. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Sunday, July 1, between 2 and 4 PM. To carry on Carolyn’s tradition of donating, donations in memory of her can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.