Obituaries: Marie Jeanne Grondin

Marie Jeanne (Grenier) Grondin, 88, of Bristol, beloved wife of Marc A. Grondin, died

Wednesday (June 27, 2018) surrounded by her loving family at her home. Marie was born

and raised in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada on March 14, 1930 and was a daughter of the late

Ernest and Ludivine (Dumas) Grenier. She was married on September 29, 1956 then moved

to Bristol where they started their family of five children. As a devout Catholic, she was a

member of St. Ann Church in Bristol where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann. She

was also a member of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception for over 20 years.

Being the matriarch of the family, she loved being around her family and cherished her

grandchildren. Marie worked as a self-employed seamstress. Some of her hobbies she enjoyed

included sewing, knitting, crocheting blankets, dancing, cooking, gardening, playing cards, and

traveling back to Canada to visit her family. In addition to her husband, Marc, of 61 years,

Marie is survived by four children: Shirley Mone and husband, Joseph of Bristol, Jean-Marc

Grondin of Bristol, Jacques Grondin and partner, Tannan Morris of Las Vegas, NV, and Lise

Mangiafico and husband, Joseph of Newington; daughter-in-law: Sally Grondin of Bristol;

seven grandchildren: Chandalise, Chelsea, and John Mone, Marc and Meghan Grondin,

Alexandra Hernandez, and Amalia Mangiafico; four sisters: Rollande Lachance, Madeleine

Grenier, Laurette Tanguay, and Hermance Marquis, all of Quebec, Canada; and many nieces

and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Michel Grondin, and siblings: Antoinette

Grondin, Claudette Blanchard, Pierre Grenier, Jean-Luc Grenier, Frank Grenier, Eugene

Grenier, and Jean-Noel Grenier. The family offers a special thanks to those at Bristol Hospital

Hospice especially her home health aide, Oxana, and to Nicole, Marlene, Rebecca, and

Adriane. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (June 30, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk

Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol, for a Mass

of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and

friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. Please visit Marie’s

memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com