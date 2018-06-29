Police report for June 29

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Melissa Elizabeth Przygocki, 30, of 16 Pinegrove Rd., Southington, was arrested on Monday, June 18, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Luis R. Vaca, 46, of 39 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 18, and charged with third degree larceny.
- Hector Rafael Vega, 27, of 165 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 18, and charged with two counts of third degree criminal mischief, two counts of second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree assault, second degree threatening, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Joseph Telfer Garcia, 36, of 78 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny, and third degree burglary.
- Christine M. Goodine, 56, of 58 Baldwin Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.
- Alejandra M. Guzman-Carreno, 25, of 78 Anderson Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.
- Eden E. Hartman, 27, of 35 Haviland St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Matthew Theodore Mcphee, 52, of 30 Belgain Cir., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.
- Julianna Alexis Spring, 21, of 31 Sterling Dr., Berlin, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with failure to obey a stop sign.
- Jeremy Stevens, 35, of 128 Skyridge Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 19, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.
- James Frederick Healy, 63, of 154 Mechanic St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 20, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, and fourth degree sexual assault on a victim under 15 years old.
- Christopher Howard, 29, of 25 Landry St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 20, and charged with first degree assault, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Randol Robles, 31, of 654 Flatbush Ave., Apt. 3F, West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday June 20, and charged with six counts of second degree failure to appear, and first degree failure to appear.
- Mayleen Torres, 34, of 43 Sherman St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 20, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree violations of the conditions of release, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Cora Dever, 45, of 10 Haig Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 21, and charged with animal nuisance.
- Colby J. Gary, 35, of 38 Upson St., apartment 1W, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 21, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Christopher Howard, 29, of 25 Landry St., apartment 3, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 21, and charged with first degree larceny.
- James Stamatopoulos, 49, of 21 Merriman St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Chelsea Vialpando, 25, of 18 Cynthia Ct. 2F, apartment 1W, New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, June 21, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Shane Erik Wilson, 30, of 1175 Farmington Ave., apartment 415, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 21, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and sixth degree larceny.