Obituaries: Michael P. Sklarsky

First Sergeant Michael P. Sklarsky, USAF Reserves, of Miami Beach, FL, formerly

of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Miami Beach

Florida. Mike was born on May 14, 1968 in Bristol and was the only son of Mark P. (Philpott) Sklarsky Shorette of Bristol and the late Philip T. Sklarsky, Jr. Raised

in Bristol, he was a graduate of St. Joseph Grammar School and St. Paul Catholic

High School Class of 1986. He entered the Air Force in 1987 and has remained an

active Reservist for over 25 years. Stationed at Homestead Air Force Base, he was

responsible for the supervision of 126 Airmen, and did four tours of duty overseas.

Mike assisted in the recovery mission of Value Jet Flight 592 that crashed in the

Florida Everglades in 1996. He received a degree in Criminal Justice from Florida

International University and was currently employed as a Criminal Investigator

Special Agent with Homeland Security. He was previously a Canine Handler with

Border Protection for several years. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his

longtime partner: Susy Insignares of Miami Beach, FL: his two sisters and brothers-

in-law: Marcia and Joe Collin of Bristol and Marianne and Mark McCarthy of New

Hartford; four nieces and nephews whom he adored and they considered the fun

uncle: Jessica and Nicole Collin of Bristol, Jonathan Zeiner of Long Beach, CA and

Hunter Zeiner of New Hartford; his only uncle, Michael Philpott, who was like a

father to Mike after his own father passed away when he was 14 years old; step-

brothers: John (Kathy) Shorette of Bristol, Randy (Linda) Shorette of Terryville,

Glenn (Jodi) Shorette of Southington and Eileen Shorette; his “brother” Ken and

wife Lauri Roy, who’s wedding he officiated, and their daughters, Kylie and Leah,

his original Connecticut to Florida buddies David Hession and Peter Marcoux, and

MANY, MANY friends. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his step-

father, Donald Shorette, and his step-brother, Lawrence Shorette. Funeral services

will be held on Tuesday (July 3, 2018) at 11:30 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial with honors bestowed as an Air Force Reservist and

Law Enforcement Officer will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives

and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 5 and 8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West

Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Mike’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com