Obituaries: Robin S. Day

Robin S. Day, 53, formerly of Burlington, passed away Wednesday June 27, 2018.

Robin was born March 12, 1965 in New Britain, son of the late Arvid and Audrey (Bidwell) Day. Robin had a

big heart and loved to help people. He was a very talented artist and mechanic and loved motorcycles.

He leaves his brother, Jeffrey Day and his wife Christine of Bolton; his nephew Colin Day of Bristol; a

special friend Beth Reese of Terryville and many other friends.

A graveside service will be held 2:30PM Wednesday July 25, 2018 in Peacedale Cemetery Bristol. Scott

Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

