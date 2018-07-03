Carousel Museum offering free admission to military families, first responders this summer

The New England Carousel Museum is a Blue Star Museum which is collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America. Each summer since 2010, Blue Star Museums have offered free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

This year the New England Carousel Museum is extending the Blue Star campaign to include all First Responders including all firefighters, police officers, and EMTs who visit the museum and their immediate families.

The Carousel Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. For more information, call (860)585-5411 or go online at www.thecarouselmuseum.org.