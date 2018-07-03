Obituaries: Paul A. Blekis Sr.

Paul A. Blekis Sr., 65, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday July 1, 2018 at home.

Paul was born August 14, 1952 in Waterbury, son of the late Anthony and Alma (Borg) Blekis Sr. Prior to

his retirement he was employed by the Town of Plymouth Highway Department.

Paul is survived by his sons, Paul Blekis and his wife Jennifer of Pequabuck and Peter Blekis and his wife

Cheryl of VT; his brother Anthony Blekis Jr. and his wife Norma of Plymouth; his sister Theresa Blekis of

Plymouth; his grandchildren Joseph Blekis and Lacey Blekis; his nephews and niece. He was

predeaceased by a granddaughter Olivia Blekis.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville Thursday from 6pm to

8pm. A private burial will be in West Cemetery Plymouth.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com