Obituaries: Taryn Eva Marie Parish

Taryn Eva Marie Parish, 61, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

at Bristol Hospital. She was the loving wife of Steven L. Parish, Sr.

Taryn was born on December 18, 1956 in Caribou, ME, a daughter of

Evangeline (Albert) Rochefort and the late Michael McNeal. She was a devoted

Catholic and loved watching college basketball and football with her husband.

She will be missed dearly.

Besides her husband, Taryn is survived by her sons Michael Bartolotta, Jr. of

Farmington, Vincent Bartolotta of FL, Steven L. Parish, Jr. of TX; daughters

Nicole Nichols and her husband Anderson of MA, Kimberly Bartolotta of FL,

Jessyca Parish of North Haven; grandchildren Noelle Nichols of MA, Ellias

Anguiano of CT; brothers Craig McNeal and his wife Nancy of NH, Walter

Rochefort III of CT; sisters Ellema Albert Neal of NH, Jacquelyn Stasonis of FL,

Syndi Rochefort of AZ and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by

her step-father Walter Rochefort, Jr.

Services were private.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please

visit Taryn’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.