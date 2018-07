Health listings, starting July 6

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

BRISTOL

PREVENT DEHYDRATION THIS SUMMER. KNOW THE WARNING SIGNS. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 584-7895.

THURSDAY, JULY 12

SOUTHINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE. 8:30 to 1:30 p.m. American Legion Hall, 66 Main St., Southington. 1-800-RED CROSS, www.RedCrossBlood.org

THURSDAY, JULY 12

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 1 to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Mulberry Gardens of Southington and provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Hhcseniorservices.org

FRIDAY, JULY 13

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. Elks Lodge, 126 South St., Bristol. 1-800-RED CROSS, www.RedCrossBlood.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.