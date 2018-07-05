Kids listings, starting July 6

FRIDAY, JULY 6

BRISTOL

FOOD PLAY MAGIC JUGGLING SHOW. 10 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

PLAINVILLE

GOOD NEWS SPECTACULAR ONE DAY BIBLE CLUB. Presented by Faith Bible Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is 8:45 a.m. Focus is “Who is Jesus?” Bible lessons, music, crafts, snacks, competition (prizes to winners). Lunch will be served. Free. 168 Unionville Ave., Plainville. (860) 747-5209.

TUESDAY, JULY 10

BRISTOL

TALKING HANDS THEATRE PRESENTS ‘TWO DINOSAURS ARE BETTER THAN ONE.” Meet dinosaurs from Jurassic era, find out what the dinosaurs plan to do about Allosaurus, who pushes everyone around. Songs, puppets Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, JULY 12

BRISTOL

TANGLEWOOD MARIONETTES PRESENTS ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY.’ 6:30 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. www.BristolLib.com

NOW thru AUG. 16

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT PROGRAM. 10:30 a.m. every Thursday. Children ages 4 to 8 will share a story and do a related craft. Registration is required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. 11 a.m. every Friday. Share a story or two while participants enjoy a popsicle. Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on. In inclement weather, program won’t take place. Children’s Room Garden Area, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW

PLAINVILLE

SUMMER LIBRARY ADVENTURES PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS OF ALL AGES. Toddlers and preschoolers can pick up an activity log and earn a free book. Elementary School children can pick up their library activity log book to earn a free book and a chance at one of three raffle prizes. High schoolers receive a ticket for a raffle prize every time they check out items at the library this summer. Middle school students can choose to participate in either the Log Book program or the high school program. The annual summer scavenger hunt is underway. All are welcome to sign up for the many summer programs offered throughout the summer. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450, www.PlainvilleLibrary.org