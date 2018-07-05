Miscellaneous listings, starting July 6

FRIDAY, JULY 6

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Happy hour prices and appetizers. Mingle with new friends and old. La Boca’s Mexican Restaurant, 337 Main St., Middletown. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

SOUTHINGTON

CADILLAC RANCH CELEBRATES PATRIOTS DAY. 6 p.m., doors open. Veterans get a discount with ID card. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington.

THURSDAY, JULY 12

PLAINVILLE

CRUISE NIGHT. 5 to 9 p.m. DJ entertainment. Refreshments sold. American Legion Post 33, 7 Race Ave., Plainville. (860) 989-4872.

THURSDAY, JULY 12, AUG. 9, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

BIKE NIGHTS. Second Thursday of every month, 6 to 9 p.m. Food, live music, vendors. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Weather permitting.

JULY 13, 14

OTHER

2018 NATIONAL ANCIENT FIFE AND DRUM CORPS MUSTER. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. The Connecticut Patriots Ancient Fife and Drum Corps is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting the event. Terryville Fairgrounds, Town Hill Road, Terryville. Event is free. Bring your chairs.. www.ctpatriots.org

SATURDAY, JULY 14

OTHERS

SINGLES THIMBLE ISLAND CRUISE. Held by Singles Social Connections. 10:15 a.m. Leave from the Town Dock, 4 Indian Point Rd., Stony Creek. Admission is $13. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JULY 21

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BLUES MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION DAY. 1:30 p.m., gates open for pre-game activities. 4 p.m., game time. The Blues will play the Sharks. Event includes an array of exhibits and military vehicles in tribute to armed forces, veterans, and first responders. Feature exhibit will be a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, which will land at 1:30 p.m. and depart prior to game time. Muzzy Field, Bristol.

MONDAY, AUG. 6

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 27TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., register. 11 a.m., lunch. Noon, shotgun. Steak dinner, raffle and awards following golf. New in 2018, Ladies only 9-Hole Tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register online. www.CentralCTChambers.org. Mail registration and payment to Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Executive Suites, 440 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUST TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.