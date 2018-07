WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

BRISTOL

SOUL SOUND REVUE. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Soul and R&B. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

BRISTOL

RAPOET SELF SUFFICE. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Hip Hop. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.