Obituaries: Armand J. Fiorillo

Armand J. Fiorillo, 81, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marcia (Czopek) Fiorillo, died Tuesday (July 3, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Armand was born in Bristol on February 27, 1937 and was the son of the late Armand and Thelma (Cargill) Fiorillo.

Armand served honorably as a Private in the United States Marines during the Korean War era. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giant fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Armand is survived by three daughters: Robin and her husband John Vanderstigchel of California, Deborah Fiorillo of Unionville, Wendy Simard of Plainville; a sister: Beverly and her husband Mario Sassu of Old Saybrook; seven grandchildren: Angela Brady of Virginia, Michael J. McHaney of Bristol, Jacob D. Riley and his wife Nicole of Virginia, Matthew Labrie of California, Joshua Fiorillo of Unionville, Serena Simard of Plainville, Emylie Vanderstigchel of California; five great grandchildren: Eden Watt of Virginia, Caden Watt of Virginia, Brandon Riley of Virginia, Mason Riley of Virginia, Hayley McHaney of Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son: Pvt. Jon M. Fiorillo; a daughter: Brenda Fiorillo; two brothers: Robert J. Fiorillo, Joseph Fiorillo; and six sisters: Judith Fiorillo, Doreen Celeste, Edith L’Heureux, Marie Burbank, Roberta Tyler, Barbara Fiorillo.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (July 11, 2018) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Joseph Cemetery for a graveside service with military honors at 11 AM . Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 7 PM.

