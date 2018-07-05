Obituaries: Blanche Fournier

Blanche (Michaud) Fournier, 90, of Bristol, loving wife of the late Eugene N. “Bud” Fournier, died on Tuesday (June 26, 2018) at The Pines at Bristol Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. Blanche was born on December 26, 1927 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Charles and Clothilda (Girardin) Michaud.

Blanche retired from the Newington Veterans Hospital. She enjoyed knitting blankets for people in her spare time.

Blanche is survived by three sons and three daughter-in-laws: Paul and Francine Fournier of St. Petersburg, FL, Ronald and Margaret Fournier of Bristol, James and Doreen Fournier of Bristol; a daughter, Patricia DeMay of Ocala, FL; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by two brothers: Roger Michaud, David Michaud; and two sisters: Rose Nyerick, Grace Michaud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol on Friday (June 29, 2018) at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 9 and 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Pines at Bristol Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 61 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010.

