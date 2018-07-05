Obituaries: Helen M. Gartman

Helen M. (Mueller) Gartman, 93, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Sunday (July 1,
2018) at the Village Green Nursing Home. Helen was born in Hartford on May 30,
1925 and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Wagner) Mueller. In
1943, Helen graduated from Hartford Public High School. In her youth, Helen was an
accomplished athlete at one time holding the Ct. title in Women’s Downhill Skiing. She
also was a swimming instructor for the American Red Cross for many years and spent
time as a pitcher for a women’s baseball team. A long time Bristol resident, Helen
worked at the Armstrong Cork Co. followed by the Veeder Root. Co. Where she met
her husband to be Arthur A. Gartman. Together they raised 4 children. During this time,
Helen was very active in the community writing a Woman’s column for the Bristol
Press. She was also an Incorporator for the Bristol Hospital. Helen is survived by three
children; her daughters Karen Boundy LeBeau of Sandwich, Ma. and Krista Stanhope
and her husband Robert of Southington, and a son A. Karl Gartman of Bristol; 7
grandchildren, Tiffany Boundy Hannoush, Jennifer and Laura Stanhope, Austin,
Victoria, Katelynn, and Lucas Gartman; And 3 great grandchildren, Andrew,
Christopher, and Nicholas Boundy Hannoush. Helen was predeceased by her husband
Arthur, her daughter Kimberly Gretchen Gartman and her brother Frederick W. Mueller
Jr. Friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday
(July 6, 2018) between 10:30 and 11:30 AM. A funeral service will be held at 11: 30
AM at the funeral home followed by burial in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of
flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook
St., I-91-Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Helen’s memorial web-