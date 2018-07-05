Obituaries: Helen M. Gartman

Helen M. (Mueller) Gartman, 93, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Sunday (July 1,

2018) at the Village Green Nursing Home. Helen was born in Hartford on May 30,

1925 and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Wagner) Mueller. In

1943, Helen graduated from Hartford Public High School. In her youth, Helen was an

accomplished athlete at one time holding the Ct. title in Women’s Downhill Skiing. She

also was a swimming instructor for the American Red Cross for many years and spent

time as a pitcher for a women’s baseball team. A long time Bristol resident, Helen

worked at the Armstrong Cork Co. followed by the Veeder Root. Co. Where she met

her husband to be Arthur A. Gartman. Together they raised 4 children. During this time,

Helen was very active in the community writing a Woman’s column for the Bristol

Press. She was also an Incorporator for the Bristol Hospital. Helen is survived by three

children; her daughters Karen Boundy LeBeau of Sandwich, Ma. and Krista Stanhope

and her husband Robert of Southington, and a son A. Karl Gartman of Bristol; 7

grandchildren, Tiffany Boundy Hannoush, Jennifer and Laura Stanhope, Austin,

Victoria, Katelynn, and Lucas Gartman; And 3 great grandchildren, Andrew,

Christopher, and Nicholas Boundy Hannoush. Helen was predeceased by her husband

Arthur, her daughter Kimberly Gretchen Gartman and her brother Frederick W. Mueller

Jr. Friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday

(July 6, 2018) between 10:30 and 11:30 AM. A funeral service will be held at 11: 30

AM at the funeral home followed by burial in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of

flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook

St., I-91-Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Helen’s memorial web-

site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.