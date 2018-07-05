Obituaries: Nathan Klaneski

HARTFORD – Nathan Klaneski, age 42, passed away at home in Hartford on Monday July 2nd 2018. Nate

was born to Mary Klaneski and Jim Klaneski in Bristol on April 1st 1976 and graduated from Terryville High

School in 1992. Eligible for the Mensa Society, Nate attended Manchester Community College for a number

of years working toward a degree in mechanical engineering. . Nate was employed as a supervisor for the

Green Scene of Manchester for the past 16 years, and held a Connecticut D.E.E.P Supervisory License in

Ornamentals and Turf. He was well liked by his coworkers and customers who, in the words of his

employer, were not merely customers but “fans of his.” He began hiking and camping with his family at the

age of six weeks and never lost his love of the outdoors. He was an avid rock and mineral hound and was

often late to family gatherings because he was still in the wood with his back pack and hammer. He was

also a collector of precious metals and had accumulated and extensive Magic game card collection. Nathan

is survived by his companion of many years Lisa Joyner, and by his parents Mary (Wasleszczyk) Klaneski

of Wolcott and Jim Klaneski of Terryville. Also by his brothers Jeremiah Klaneski of Terryville, Samuel

Klaneski of Thomaston, and his sister Sarah Klaneski of Hanover NH. He is also survived by his paternal

grandmother Joyce Mrazik of Newburyport Ma., his uncle Peter Waleszczyk of Terryville, and aunt Jill

Porter of Newburyport Ma. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at Scott Funeral Home,

169 Main Street, Terryville, Ct. 06786 on Sunday July 8th from 4 to 6 p.m.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com