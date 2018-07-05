United Way seeks donations for Adopt-A-Child program

The United Way of West Central Connecticut’s Adopt–A–Child Back to School Program, which began in 1999, is looking for donors for this year’s program.

If a company or individual wants to help a child in need, call Laura Watson (860-582-9559 x 400) or Kimberly Hernandez (860-

582-9559 x 405). You will be asked to provide a first day of school outfit for a child, along with a backpack filled with school supplies. United Way will provide you with a child’s first name, gender, clothing sizes, and favorite colors to help you in purchasing your gift. Even a small monetary donation can go a long way to help United Way staff purchase items for these children.

Donations should be dropped off to United Way on either Aug. 13 or Aug. 14 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so that they can distribute the gifts before the first day of school.