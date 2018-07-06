BDA awards $190K in grants to city businesses

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-

GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Development Authority will award $190,033 worth of grants to five businesses as part of their Downtown Grants, Small Business Grants, and Economic Development Grants.

Winchester Industrial Controls will be moving to 39 Dell Manor Drive.

“The company has been awarded a $40,000 grant as reimbursement for the relocation of 27 existing full-time positions and the creation of 13 new full-time positions,” according to a release from the BDA.

$69,070 will be presented to Curtis Products, who will be moving into the 229 Technology Park on Halcyon Drive.

“The company is requesting a $69,070 grant as reimbursement for the relocation of 35 existing full-time positions and the creation of 15 new full-time positions in the future,” according to the BDA.

Firefly Hollow Brewing “was awarded a Downtown grant of $65,000 to assist with the expansion of the business footprint at 139 Center St., the purchase and installation of new brewing and bottling equipment, and new full-time employee hiring,” according to the BDA.

Get Up N Dance, currently at 40 Barlow St., will be moving to 255 N. Main St., with a grant of $6,599.77, which will be used to purchase new dance floors to outfit their three studios, new mirrors, and ballet barres.

“Real Cafe was awarded a Downtown grant of up to $9,363.50 to assist with the purchase of equipment required to open a coffee shop at 156 School St.,” according to the BDA.

Justin Malley, executive director of the BDA, said it’s important to support businesses as they move to Bristol or expand in Bristol because each company brings possible employment opportunities to the citizens of Bristol.