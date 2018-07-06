Obituaries: Austen X. Tedesco

Austen X. Tedesco, 22, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday July 3, 2018.

Austen was born May 31, 1996, in Waterbury, son of Marcus Tedesco and Amy Nodine. He loved

Pokémon, Naruto and PlayStation.

Besides his parents he leaves, his paternal grandfather Richard Tedesco and his wife Luz of FL; his

paternal grandmother Leni Reeve of New Britain; his maternal grandparents Lawrence and Karen Nodine of

Plymouth; his stepbrother Dustin Moreshead of Torrington; his significant other Jessica Mondeck of WA;

several aunts uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his half-brother Anthony Tedesco.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the Farrell Treatment Center, 586 Main St. New Britain, CT 06782.

