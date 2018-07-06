Obituaries: Helen Marsh

Helen Marsh, 97, a lifelong resident of Terryville, passed away at her home on July 3rd. She was married to

her childhood sweetheart, World War II Army veteran and former Plymouth Tax Collector, Hayden “Micky”

Marsh, for 70 years, and accompanied him to Virginia and Alaska when he was recalled to active duty

during the Korean War. Helen was a long-time communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and taught

Catechism to several generations of children over the course of the years. Active in local politics, she was

a member of the Democratic Women and often served as a moderator at the polls. She will be fondly

remembered by the many former Girl Scouts for whom she served as a Troop Leader.

She is survived by her cousin, Deborah Wentland Baci, and her husband Peter of Boca Raton, Florida. She

made many friends in Terryville over the course of a long life and will be greatly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church Terryville.

Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery Terryville. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St.

Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 191 Main St. Terryville, CT

06786.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com